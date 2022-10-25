Prospect Capital Co. (NASDAQ:PSEC) Announces $0.06 Monthly Dividend

Prospect Capital Co. (NASDAQ:PSEC – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, August 29th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Thursday, October 27th will be given a dividend of 0.06 per share by the financial services provider on Thursday, November 17th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 26th.

Prospect Capital has increased its dividend by an average of 7.7% per year over the last three years. Prospect Capital has a dividend payout ratio of 84.7% indicating that its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings fall. Equities analysts expect Prospect Capital to earn $0.96 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.72 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 75.0%.

NASDAQ PSEC opened at $7.11 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.45. Prospect Capital has a twelve month low of $6.09 and a twelve month high of $9.06. The company has a market capitalization of $2.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.90 and a beta of 0.91.

Prospect Capital ( NASDAQ:PSEC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.02. Prospect Capital had a return on equity of 8.77% and a net margin of 80.95%. The firm had revenue of $184.62 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $179.74 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.17 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Prospect Capital will post 0.96 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of PSEC. Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in shares of Prospect Capital by 9.1% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,349,916 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $16,485,000 after purchasing an additional 195,707 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in shares of Prospect Capital by 100.7% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 300,640 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,489,000 after purchasing an additional 150,857 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Prospect Capital by 149.9% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 236,118 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,650,000 after purchasing an additional 141,635 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Prospect Capital by 15.2% during the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 711,926 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,895,000 after purchasing an additional 93,874 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Merit Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Prospect Capital during the 1st quarter worth approximately $714,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.50% of the company’s stock.

PSEC has been the topic of several recent research reports. TheStreet cut shares of Prospect Capital from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Prospect Capital in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Prospect Capital from $6.00 to $5.75 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday.

Prospect Capital Corporation is a business development company. It specializes in middle market, mature, mezzanine finance, later stage, emerging growth, leveraged buyouts, refinancing, acquisitions, recapitalizations, turnaround, growth capital, development, capital expenditures and subordinated debt tranches of collateralized loan obligations, cash flow term loans, market place lending and bridge transactions.

