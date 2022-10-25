Putnam Premier Income Trust (NYSE:PPT) Plans $0.03 Monthly Dividend

Putnam Premier Income Trust (NYSE:PPT – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, October 24th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 23rd will be given a dividend of 0.026 per share by the investment management company on Thursday, December 1st. This represents a $0.31 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 22nd.

Putnam Premier Income Trust has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 1.9% annually over the last three years.

Putnam Premier Income Trust stock opened at $3.51 on Tuesday. Putnam Premier Income Trust has a 12 month low of $3.46 and a 12 month high of $4.49. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $3.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.80.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Putnam Premier Income Trust by 217.9% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 7,042 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 4,827 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Putnam Premier Income Trust during the second quarter valued at about $57,000. UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of Putnam Premier Income Trust by 8.5% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 103,673 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $394,000 after purchasing an additional 8,103 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its stake in shares of Putnam Premier Income Trust by 12.3% during the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 103,121 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $411,000 after purchasing an additional 11,295 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Putnam Premier Income Trust by 3.0% during the second quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 132,000 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $502,000 after purchasing an additional 3,900 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.43% of the company’s stock.

Putnam Premier Income Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Putnam Investment Management, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Putnam Investments Limited. It invests in the public fixed income markets across the globe. The fund primarily invests in U.S. high-grade and high-yield bonds with an average credit quality of BBB by S&P Corporation.

