Putnam Premier Income Trust (NYSE:PPT) Plans $0.03 Monthly Dividend

Putnam Premier Income Trust (NYSE:PPT – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, October 24th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 23rd will be given a dividend of 0.026 per share by the investment management company on Thursday, December 1st. This represents a $0.31 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 22nd.
Putnam Premier Income Trust has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 1.9% annually over the last three years.
Putnam Premier Income Trust Stock Down 0.6 %
Putnam Premier Income Trust stock opened at $3.51 on Tuesday. Putnam Premier Income Trust has a 12 month low of $3.46 and a 12 month high of $4.49. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $3.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.80.
Putnam Premier Income Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Putnam Investment Management, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Putnam Investments Limited. It invests in the public fixed income markets across the globe. The fund primarily invests in U.S. high-grade and high-yield bonds with an average credit quality of BBB by S&P Corporation.
