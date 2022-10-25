QITMEER NETWORK Self Reported Market Capitalization Tops $11.06 Million (MEER)

QITMEER NETWORK (MEER) traded 4.3% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on October 25th. One QITMEER NETWORK token can currently be bought for $2.94 or 0.00015003 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, QITMEER NETWORK has traded down 70.4% against the US dollar. QITMEER NETWORK has a market cap of $11.06 million and approximately $59,624.00 worth of QITMEER NETWORK was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00002907 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 8.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0528 or 0.00000271 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0656 or 0.00000336 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0599 or 0.00000307 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 18% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $5,698.63 or 0.29182050 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0989 or 0.00000504 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.23 or 0.00011398 BTC.

QITMEER NETWORK Profile

QITMEER NETWORK launched on September 29th, 2021. QITMEER NETWORK’s total supply is 210,240,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,756,045 tokens. The official website for QITMEER NETWORK is www.qitmeer.io. QITMEER NETWORK’s official message board is qitmeer.medium.com. QITMEER NETWORK’s official Twitter account is @qitmeernetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling QITMEER NETWORK

According to CryptoCompare, “QITMEER NETWORK (MEER) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. QITMEER NETWORK has a current supply of 210,240,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of QITMEER NETWORK is 3.00182276 USD and is up 2.35 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 5 active market(s) with $232,288.38 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.qitmeer.io/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as QITMEER NETWORK directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade QITMEER NETWORK should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase QITMEER NETWORK using one of the exchanges listed above.

