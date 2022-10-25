Qumu (QUMU) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

Qumu (NASDAQ:QUMU – Get Rating) is set to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, October 27th. Analysts expect Qumu to post earnings of ($0.16) per share for the quarter. Investors interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
Qumu (NASDAQ:QUMU – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 10th. The technology company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $5.13 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.97 million. Qumu had a negative net margin of 66.30% and a negative return on equity of 122.05%. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.30) EPS. On average, analysts expect Qumu to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.
Qumu Price Performance
QUMU stock opened at $0.86 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $0.71 and a 200 day moving average of $0.93. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Qumu has a 52 week low of $0.60 and a 52 week high of $2.82.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
A number of analysts recently commented on QUMU shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Qumu in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Craig Hallum lowered their target price on shares of Qumu to $0.80 in a research note on Monday, August 15th.
Qumu Company Profile
Qumu Corporation provides tools to create, manage, secure, distribute, and measure live and on-demand video content for the enterprises. It offers perpetual software licenses, cloud-hosted software as a service, or term software license basis; and sells third-party hardware appliances, as well as provides maintenance and support, and professional and training services.
