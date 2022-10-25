Qumu (QUMU) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

Qumu (NASDAQ:QUMU – Get Rating) is set to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, October 27th. Analysts expect Qumu to post earnings of ($0.16) per share for the quarter. Investors interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Qumu (NASDAQ:QUMU – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 10th. The technology company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $5.13 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.97 million. Qumu had a negative net margin of 66.30% and a negative return on equity of 122.05%. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.30) EPS. On average, analysts expect Qumu to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

QUMU stock opened at $0.86 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $0.71 and a 200 day moving average of $0.93. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Qumu has a 52 week low of $0.60 and a 52 week high of $2.82.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Qumu stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Qumu Co. ( NASDAQ:QUMU Get Rating ) by 2.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 718,056 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 18,000 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 4.02% of Qumu worth $578,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 37.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently commented on QUMU shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Qumu in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Craig Hallum lowered their target price on shares of Qumu to $0.80 in a research note on Monday, August 15th.

Qumu Corporation provides tools to create, manage, secure, distribute, and measure live and on-demand video content for the enterprises. It offers perpetual software licenses, cloud-hosted software as a service, or term software license basis; and sells third-party hardware appliances, as well as provides maintenance and support, and professional and training services.

