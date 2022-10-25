Raymond James Cuts PetIQ (NASDAQ:PETQ) Price Target to $16.00

PetIQ (NASDAQ:PETQ – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by analysts at Raymond James from $21.00 to $16.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ price objective suggests a potential upside of 100.75% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on PetIQ to $21.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 21st.

PetIQ Price Performance

PETQ stock traded up $0.31 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $7.97. 3,718 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 640,699. PetIQ has a 52 week low of $6.66 and a 52 week high of $27.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $234.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.58. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 2.88.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

PetIQ ( NASDAQ:PETQ Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.18. PetIQ had a negative net margin of 1.53% and a positive return on equity of 9.27%. The firm had revenue of $252.01 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $259.28 million. As a group, research analysts expect that PetIQ will post 0.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of PetIQ by 1,149.6% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 1,437 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of PetIQ by 142.9% during the second quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 1,683 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 990 shares during the last quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of PetIQ by 79.1% during the third quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC now owns 3,779 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,669 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank bought a new position in shares of PetIQ in the first quarter worth about $107,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in PetIQ by 158.7% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,000 after buying an additional 3,820 shares during the period.

About PetIQ

PetIQ, Inc operates as a pet medication and wellness company in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Products and Services. The company offers Rx pet medications, which include flea and tick control, heartworm preventatives, arthritis, thyroid, diabetes and pain treatments, antibiotics, and other specialty medications; and develops and manufactures its own proprietary value-branded products, as well as distributes third-party branded medications.

