Regis (RGS) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Tuesday

Regis (NYSE:RGS – Get Rating) will be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, November 1st.
Regis (NYSE:RGS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 23rd. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Regis had a negative net margin of 30.79% and a negative return on equity of 140.64%. The company had revenue of $66.07 million for the quarter.
RGS stock opened at $1.00 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $1.19 and a 200-day moving average of $1.07. Regis has a 12-month low of $0.50 and a 12-month high of $3.75. The company has a current ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.31. The company has a market cap of $45.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.52 and a beta of 1.69.
Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Regis in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “sell” rating for the company.
Regis Corporation owns, operates, and franchises hairstyling and hair care salons in the United States, Canada, Puerto Rico, and the United Kingdom. The company operates in two segments, Franchise Salons and Company-Owned Salons. Its salons provide haircutting and styling, including shampooing and conditioning; hair coloring; and other services, as well as sells various hair care and other beauty products.
