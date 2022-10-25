Regis (RGS) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Regis (NYSE:RGS – Get Rating) is set to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, November 1st.

Regis (NYSE:RGS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 23rd. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Regis had a negative net margin of 30.79% and a negative return on equity of 140.64%. The company had revenue of $66.07 million for the quarter.

RGS stock opened at $1.00 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $1.19 and a 200-day moving average of $1.07. Regis has a 12-month low of $0.50 and a 12-month high of $3.75. The company has a current ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.31. The company has a market cap of $45.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.52 and a beta of 1.69.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Regis in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “sell” rating for the company.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Regis by 28.4% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 50,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 11,192 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in shares of Regis by 530.1% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 235,349 shares of the company’s stock worth $254,000 after purchasing an additional 197,999 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Regis by 304.4% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 23,687 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 17,829 shares during the last quarter. First Manhattan Co. acquired a new position in shares of Regis during the 1st quarter worth approximately $848,000. Finally, State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Regis by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 694,482 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,472,000 after purchasing an additional 28,778 shares during the last quarter. 40.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Regis

Regis Corporation owns, operates, and franchises hairstyling and hair care salons in the United States, Canada, Puerto Rico, and the United Kingdom. The company operates in two segments, Franchise Salons and Company-Owned Salons. Its salons provide haircutting and styling, including shampooing and conditioning; hair coloring; and other services, as well as sells various hair care and other beauty products.

