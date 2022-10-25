Render Token 1-Day Volume Tops $27.43 Million (RNDR)

Render Token (RNDR) traded down 0.5% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on October 25th. Render Token has a market cap of $131.57 million and approximately $27.43 million worth of Render Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Render Token token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.52 or 0.00002686 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Render Token has traded 23.5% higher against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00002897 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0511 or 0.00000264 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0634 or 0.00000328 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0591 or 0.00000306 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 14.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5,509.15 or 0.28516974 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 9.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000587 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.15 or 0.00011138 BTC.

Render Token Token Profile

Render Token’s launch date was June 15th, 2019. Render Token’s total supply is 530,962,615 tokens and its circulating supply is 253,798,860 tokens. Render Token’s official Twitter account is @rendertoken and its Facebook page is accessible here. Render Token’s official website is rendertoken.com. The Reddit community for Render Token is https://reddit.com/r/RenderToken. Render Token’s official message board is medium.com/render-token.

Buying and Selling Render Token

According to CryptoCompare, “Render Token is an Ethereum-based distributed GPU rendering network and marketplace. RNDR is a utility token that powers and serves as currency on Render Token's ecosystem.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Render Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Render Token should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Render Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

