Reserve Rights (RSR) Trading 12.5% Lower Over Last Week

Reserve Rights (RSR) traded up 0.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on October 25th. In the last week, Reserve Rights has traded down 12.5% against the U.S. dollar. One Reserve Rights token can now be purchased for about $0.0059 or 0.00000030 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Reserve Rights has a market capitalization of $250.34 million and approximately $18.01 million worth of Reserve Rights was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00002889 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0524 or 0.00000270 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0650 or 0.00000335 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0590 or 0.00000304 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 13.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $5,649.41 or 0.29143544 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000560 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.20 or 0.00011375 BTC.

Reserve Rights Profile

Reserve Rights’ genesis date was May 17th, 2019. Reserve Rights’ total supply is 100,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 42,302,323,974 tokens. The Reddit community for Reserve Rights is https://reddit.com/r/reserveprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Reserve Rights’ official website is reserve.org. Reserve Rights’ official Twitter account is @reserveprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Reserve Rights

According to CryptoCompare, “The Reserve Protocol holds the collateral tokens that back the Reserve token. When new Reserves are sold on the market, the assets used by market participants to purchase the new Reserves are held as collateral. This process keeps the Reserve collateralized at a 1:1 ratio even as supply increases.At times, the Reserve Protocol may target a collateralization ratio greater than 1:1. When this is the case, scaling the supply of Reserve tokens requires additional capital in order to maintain the target collateralization ratio. To accomplish this the Reserve Protocol mints and sells Reserve Rights tokens in exchange for additional collateral tokens.Collateral tokens are somewhat volatile. While we may be able to select a portfolio with minimal downside risk, the reality is that drops in the collateral tokens' value will happen. When this happens, the Reserve Protocol will sell newly minted Reserve Rights tokens for additional collateral tokens and add them to the backing.”

