Retirement Systems of Alabama Acquires 739,495 Shares of Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW)

Retirement Systems of Alabama boosted its holdings in shares of Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW – Get Rating) by 298.8% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 987,000 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after buying an additional 739,495 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama’s holdings in Corning were worth $31,100,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GLW. Islay Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Corning during the first quarter valued at about $29,000. CVA Family Office LLC lifted its position in shares of Corning by 589.3% during the first quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 965 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 825 shares during the last quarter. WFA of San Diego LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Corning during the second quarter valued at about $37,000. Bogart Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of Corning by 1,100.0% during the second quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 1,200 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sandy Cove Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Corning during the first quarter valued at about $44,000. 69.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have commented on GLW. Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their price target on shares of Corning from $46.00 to $40.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Corning from $39.00 to $37.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 15th. Susquehanna decreased their price objective on shares of Corning from $46.00 to $40.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 9th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Corning from $40.00 to $36.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Corning to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.91.

Insider Transactions at Corning

Corning Stock Performance

In other news, SVP John P. Bayne, Jr. sold 5,575 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.70, for a total transaction of $204,602.50. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 7,345 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $269,561.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

GLW opened at $32.33 on Tuesday. Corning Incorporated has a 12-month low of $28.98 and a 12-month high of $43.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.33 billion, a PE ratio of 13.88, a P/E/G ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.03. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $32.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of $33.71.

Corning (NYSE:GLW – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The electronics maker reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.01. Corning had a net margin of 13.73% and a return on equity of 15.38%. The company had revenue of $3.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.79 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.53 EPS. Corning’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Corning Incorporated will post 2.2 EPS for the current year.

Corning Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 18th will be given a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.34%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 17th. Corning’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.35%.

Corning Profile

(Get Rating)

Corning Incorporated engages in display technologies, optical communications, environmental technologies, specialty materials, and life sciences businesses worldwide. The company's Display Technologies segment offers glass substrates for liquid crystal displays and organic light-emitting diodes used in televisions, notebook computers, desktop monitors, tablets, and handheld devices.

See Also

