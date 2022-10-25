Retirement Systems of Alabama Boosts Position in Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ)

Retirement Systems of Alabama lifted its stake in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ – Get Rating) by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 165,495 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,439 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama owned 0.27% of Jazz Pharmaceuticals worth $25,819,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,602,650 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $872,164,000 after acquiring an additional 57,949 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,289,166 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $512,023,000 after buying an additional 67,374 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,625,134 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $408,654,000 after buying an additional 184,124 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,345,235 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $365,083,000 after buying an additional 14,293 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,009,398 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $157,138,000 after buying an additional 13,237 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.79% of the company’s stock.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $134.79 on Tuesday. Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc has a one year low of $117.64 and a one year high of $169.98. The company has a market cap of $8.42 billion, a PE ratio of -158.57, a P/E/G ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 2.45 and a current ratio of 3.67. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $143.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $150.63.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Jazz Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:JAZZ Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $3.62 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.63 by ($0.01). Jazz Pharmaceuticals had a positive return on equity of 25.50% and a negative net margin of 1.49%. The company had revenue of $932.88 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $908.23 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc will post 15.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on JAZZ. StockNews.com lowered shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $185.00 to $188.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. SVB Leerink boosted their price objective on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $148.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 29th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their target price on Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $194.00 to $191.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $201.83.

Insider Transactions at Jazz Pharmaceuticals

In related news, CAO Patricia Carr sold 2,142 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.06, for a total value of $342,848.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 5,934 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $949,796.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Bruce C. Cozadd sold 45,185 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.93, for a total value of $6,096,812.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 374,028 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $50,467,598.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Patricia Carr sold 2,142 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.06, for a total value of $342,848.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 5,934 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $949,796.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 70,925 shares of company stock valued at $10,101,978. 4.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals Profile

(Get Rating)

Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc, a biopharmaceutical company, identifies, develops, and commercializes pharmaceutical products for various unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company has a portfolio of products and product candidates with a focus in the areas of neuroscience, including sleep medicine and movement disorders; and in oncology, including hematologic and solid tumors.

Featured Stories

