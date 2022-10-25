Retirement Systems of Alabama Cuts Position in SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC)

Retirement Systems of Alabama cut its stake in SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC – Get Rating) by 1.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 107,018 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,644 shares during the quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama owned about 0.10% of SBA Communications worth $34,251,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SBAC. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in SBA Communications by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,537,146 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,034,531,000 after buying an additional 173,850 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in SBA Communications by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,150,667 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,772,345,000 after buying an additional 307,233 shares during the last quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. grew its stake in SBA Communications by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 3,442,391 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,184,473,000 after buying an additional 156,278 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in SBA Communications by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,885,595 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $992,933,000 after buying an additional 18,652 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in SBA Communications by 45.1% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,099,226 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $722,344,000 after buying an additional 652,954 shares during the last quarter. 94.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get SBA Communications alerts:

SBA Communications Trading Down 0.3 %

NASDAQ SBAC opened at $247.34 on Tuesday. SBA Communications Co. has a twelve month low of $236.20 and a twelve month high of $391.15. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $299.61 and a 200 day moving average of $321.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 76.58 and a beta of 0.51.

SBA Communications Announces Dividend

SBA Communications ( NASDAQ:SBAC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 1st. The technology company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.90 by ($0.26). SBA Communications had a negative return on equity of 6.73% and a net margin of 14.45%. The firm had revenue of $652.01 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $626.30 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.64 earnings per share. SBA Communications’s quarterly revenue was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that SBA Communications Co. will post 11.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 25th were paid a dividend of $0.71 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 24th. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.15%. SBA Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 87.93%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently weighed in on SBAC. StockNews.com began coverage on SBA Communications in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on SBA Communications from $366.00 to $309.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. KeyCorp dropped their target price on SBA Communications from $389.00 to $335.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on SBA Communications from $405.00 to $408.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on SBA Communications from $380.00 to $286.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, SBA Communications has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $362.13.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Jeffrey Stoops sold 22,563 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $345.09, for a total value of $7,786,265.67. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 321,458 shares in the company, valued at $110,931,941.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Jeffrey Stoops sold 22,563 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $345.09, for a total value of $7,786,265.67. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 321,458 shares in the company, valued at $110,931,941.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Mark R. Ciarfella sold 5,760 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $343.94, for a total value of $1,981,094.40. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 23,884 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,214,662.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 54,152 shares of company stock worth $18,852,602. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

SBA Communications Company Profile

(Get Rating)

SBA Communications Corporation is a first choice provider and leading owner and operator of wireless communications infrastructure in North, Central, and South America and South Africa. By Building Better Wireless, SBA generates revenue from two primary businesses – site leasing and site development services.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SBAC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for SBA Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SBA Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.