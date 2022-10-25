Retirement Systems of Alabama Cuts Stake in SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC)

Retirement Systems of Alabama reduced its stake in SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC – Get Rating) by 1.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 107,018 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,644 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama owned approximately 0.10% of SBA Communications worth $34,251,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of SBA Communications during the first quarter valued at $25,000. Riverview Trust Co bought a new position in shares of SBA Communications during the first quarter valued at $26,000. Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of SBA Communications during the second quarter valued at $26,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its holdings in shares of SBA Communications by 52.5% during the second quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 93 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SBA Communications by 248.0% during the first quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 87 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. 94.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on SBAC. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on SBA Communications from $355.00 to $325.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on SBA Communications from $405.00 to $408.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on SBA Communications in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. UBS Group increased their target price on SBA Communications from $400.00 to $410.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Finally, KeyCorp lowered their target price on SBA Communications from $389.00 to $335.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $362.13.

SBA Communications Stock Down 0.3 %

NASDAQ SBAC opened at $247.34 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $299.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $321.50. SBA Communications Co. has a 52 week low of $236.20 and a 52 week high of $391.15. The company has a market capitalization of $26.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 76.58 and a beta of 0.51.

SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 1st. The technology company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.90 by ($0.26). SBA Communications had a negative return on equity of 6.73% and a net margin of 14.45%. The company had revenue of $652.01 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $626.30 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.64 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that SBA Communications Co. will post 11.2 EPS for the current year.

SBA Communications Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 25th were given a dividend of $0.71 per share. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 24th. SBA Communications’s dividend payout ratio is currently 87.93%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Mark R. Ciarfella sold 8,213 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $355.50, for a total transaction of $2,919,721.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 23,884 shares in the company, valued at $8,490,762. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Mark R. Ciarfella sold 8,213 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $355.50, for a total transaction of $2,919,721.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 23,884 shares in the company, valued at $8,490,762. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Duncan Cocroft sold 1,152 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $344.50, for a total value of $396,864.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 64,592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,251,944. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 54,152 shares of company stock worth $18,852,602. 1.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

SBA Communications Company Profile

SBA Communications Corporation is a first choice provider and leading owner and operator of wireless communications infrastructure in North, Central, and South America and South Africa. By Building Better Wireless, SBA generates revenue from two primary businesses – site leasing and site development services.

Featured Stories

