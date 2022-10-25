Retirement Systems of Alabama Has $25.56 Million Stake in Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY)

Retirement Systems of Alabama grew its stake in shares of Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY – Get Rating) by 27.2% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 392,009 shares of the technology retailer’s stock after buying an additional 83,875 shares during the quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama’s holdings in Best Buy were worth $25,555,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BBY. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Best Buy during the first quarter valued at about $27,000. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Best Buy by 13,566.7% during the second quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 410 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 407 shares during the period. Clear Street Markets LLC raised its holdings in shares of Best Buy by 376.4% during the second quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 424 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 335 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Best Buy by 91.1% during the second quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 472 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the period. Finally, ACG Wealth acquired a new position in shares of Best Buy during the second quarter valued at about $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.86% of the company’s stock.

Best Buy Stock Performance

Shares of BBY stock opened at $63.80 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.55, a PEG ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $70.56 and its 200 day moving average is $76.54. Best Buy Co., Inc. has a 12 month low of $60.78 and a 12 month high of $141.97.

Best Buy Announces Dividend

Best Buy ( NYSE:BBY Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 30th. The technology retailer reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $10.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.25 billion. Best Buy had a net margin of 3.60% and a return on equity of 57.98%. Best Buy’s revenue was down 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.98 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Best Buy Co., Inc. will post 6.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 11th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 20th were paid a dividend of $0.88 per share. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 19th. Best Buy’s payout ratio is currently 47.18%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on BBY. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Best Buy from $91.00 to $84.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 8th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Best Buy from $59.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 31st. Wedbush boosted their target price on shares of Best Buy from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 31st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Best Buy in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Best Buy from $82.00 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $86.13.

Insider Activity at Best Buy

In other Best Buy news, EVP Damien Harmon sold 1,308 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.58, for a total value of $100,166.64. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 44,910 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,439,207.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Best Buy news, EVP Damien Harmon sold 1,308 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.58, for a total value of $100,166.64. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 44,910 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,439,207.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Kathleen Scarlett sold 25,071 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.37, for a total transaction of $1,814,388.27. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 50,101 shares in the company, valued at $3,625,809.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 27,423 shares of company stock worth $1,995,772. 0.44% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Best Buy Profile

Best Buy Co, Inc retails technology products in the United States and Canada. The company operates in two segments, Domestic and International. Its stores provide computing products, such as desktops, notebooks, and peripherals; mobile phones comprising related mobile network carrier commissions; networking products; tablets covering e-readers; smartwatches; and consumer electronics consisting of digital imaging, health and fitness, home theater, portable audio comprising headphones and portable speakers, and smart home products.

