Retirement Systems of Alabama Has $27.26 Million Holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE)

Retirement Systems of Alabama lifted its holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE – Get Rating) by 10.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,056,011 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 202,459 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama owned approximately 0.16% of Hewlett Packard Enterprise worth $27,263,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Swiss National Bank lifted its position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 14.1% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 5,665,553 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $94,671,000 after purchasing an additional 701,800 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lifted its position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 5.6% during the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 1,166,842 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $19,497,000 after purchasing an additional 61,946 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 18.4% during the first quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 211,031 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,526,000 after purchasing an additional 32,857 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 11.2% during the first quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 219,340 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,665,000 after purchasing an additional 22,165 shares during the period. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 13.3% during the first quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 830,242 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $13,873,000 after purchasing an additional 97,153 shares during the period. 82.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Hewlett Packard Enterprise alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

HPE has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $13.50 to $11.50 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 31st. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $18.00 to $16.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.95.

Insider Transactions at Hewlett Packard Enterprise

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Stock Up 1.4 %

In other news, CEO Irv Rothman sold 70,115 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.33, for a total value of $934,632.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:HPE opened at $13.66 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.66. Hewlett Packard Enterprise has a one year low of $11.90 and a one year high of $17.76. The company has a market cap of $17.58 billion, a PE ratio of 4.88, a P/E/G ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 1.16.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 30th. The technology company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.48. Hewlett Packard Enterprise had a net margin of 13.31% and a return on equity of 18.25%. The business had revenue of $6.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.97 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.29 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Hewlett Packard Enterprise will post 1.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 12th were given a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 9th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.51%. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 17.14%.

About Hewlett Packard Enterprise

(Get Rating)

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company provides solutions that allow customers to capture, analyze, and act upon data seamlessly in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. The company offers general purpose servers for multi-workload computing and workload-optimized servers; HPE ProLiant rack and tower servers; HPE BladeSystem and HPE Synergy; and solutions for secondary workloads and traditional tape, storage networking, and disk products, such as HPE Modular Storage Arrays and HPE XP.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HPE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Hewlett Packard Enterprise Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hewlett Packard Enterprise and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.