Retirement Systems of Alabama Has $38.78 Million Stock Holdings in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI)

Retirement Systems of Alabama decreased its stake in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Get Rating) by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 115,066 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 2,288 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $38,784,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC acquired a new stake in shares of S&P Global in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Addison Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of S&P Global by 273.7% in the first quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 71 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the period. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of S&P Global in the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Column Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of S&P Global by 7,700.0% in the first quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 78 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 77 shares during the period. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of S&P Global in the first quarter valued at about $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.15% of the company’s stock.

Get S&P Global alerts:

Insider Activity at S&P Global

In related news, CEO Douglas L. Peterson sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $377.13, for a total transaction of $2,828,475.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 174,890 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $65,956,265.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other S&P Global news, CEO Douglas L. Peterson sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $377.13, for a total value of $2,828,475.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 174,890 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $65,956,265.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Martina Cheung sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $385.78, for a total value of $1,157,340.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,783 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,616,745.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 27,150 shares of company stock valued at $10,146,219. 0.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

S&P Global Stock Up 1.5 %

SPGI stock opened at $300.39 on Tuesday. S&P Global Inc. has a twelve month low of $279.32 and a twelve month high of $484.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $336.07 and its 200-day moving average is $348.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $100.18 billion, a PE ratio of 22.38, a P/E/G ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.07.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The business services provider reported $2.81 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.91 by ($0.10). S&P Global had a net margin of 38.49% and a return on equity of 17.22%. The company had revenue of $2.99 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.62 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 42.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that S&P Global Inc. will post 11.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

S&P Global Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 12th. Investors of record on Monday, November 28th will be given a dividend of $0.85 per share. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 25th. S&P Global’s payout ratio is 25.34%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently commented on SPGI. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on S&P Global from $386.00 to $380.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on S&P Global from $410.00 to $390.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. StockNews.com began coverage on S&P Global in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on S&P Global from $423.00 to $364.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. Finally, Raymond James cut their price target on S&P Global from $417.00 to $402.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $390.93.

About S&P Global

(Get Rating)

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides credit ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and workflow solutions in the global capital, commodity, and automotive markets. It operates in six divisions: S&P Global Ratings, S&P Dow Jones Indices, S&P Global Commodity Insights, S&P Global Market Intelligence, S&P Global Mobility, and S&P Global Engineering Solutions.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for S&P Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for S&P Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.