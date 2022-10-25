Retirement Systems of Alabama Lowers Stock Holdings in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

Retirement Systems of Alabama decreased its position in shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) by 0.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 444,736 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 756 shares during the quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $39,915,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE lifted its stake in shares of Medtronic by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE now owns 48,911 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $4,390,000 after buying an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. TFC Financial Management lifted its stake in shares of Medtronic by 52.9% during the 2nd quarter. TFC Financial Management now owns 2,023 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $182,000 after buying an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Goodman Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Medtronic during the 2nd quarter valued at $2,177,000. Searle & CO. lifted its stake in shares of Medtronic by 405.9% during the 2nd quarter. Searle & CO. now owns 19,319 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,734,000 after buying an additional 15,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jeppson Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Medtronic by 66.4% during the 2nd quarter. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,746 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $695,000 after buying an additional 3,092 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.81% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Medtronic

In other news, EVP Hoedt Rob Ten sold 2,404 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.54, for a total value of $196,022.16. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 43,483 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,545,603.82. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Medtronic Price Performance

A number of analysts have issued reports on MDT shares. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Medtronic in a report on Tuesday, July 5th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $85.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Medtronic from $100.00 to $90.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Medtronic in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $87.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James downgraded shares of Medtronic from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Medtronic from $101.00 to $97.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $108.25.

Medtronic stock opened at $83.88 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $111.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.23. Medtronic plc has a 1 year low of $79.44 and a 1 year high of $124.80. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $86.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of $93.51.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 23rd. The medical technology company reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $7.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.20 billion. Medtronic had a net margin of 16.75% and a return on equity of 13.64%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.41 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Medtronic plc will post 5.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Medtronic Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 23rd were given a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 22nd. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.24%. Medtronic’s payout ratio is presently 70.28%.

Medtronic Profile



Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, and sells device-based medical therapies to healthcare systems, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. Its Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; cardiac ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

