Retirement Systems of Alabama Purchases 111,575 Shares of Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE:KIM)

Retirement Systems of Alabama grew its position in Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE:KIM – Get Rating) by 7.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,629,414 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 111,575 shares during the quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama owned approximately 0.26% of Kimco Realty worth $32,214,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Clear Street Markets LLC boosted its position in shares of Kimco Realty by 129.5% in the second quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 1,290 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 728 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Kimco Realty by 1,213.0% in the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,812 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 1,674 shares in the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Kimco Realty by 230.6% in the first quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 1,835 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 1,280 shares in the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Kimco Realty in the second quarter worth $43,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Kimco Realty by 29.2% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,441 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 552 shares in the last quarter. 94.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

KIM stock opened at $19.90 on Tuesday. Kimco Realty Corp has a twelve month low of $17.71 and a twelve month high of $26.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.37. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.41 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $21.61.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 9th were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This is a boost from Kimco Realty’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 8th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.42%. Kimco Realty’s payout ratio is 73.33%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on shares of Kimco Realty from $24.00 to $23.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 27th. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Kimco Realty from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Kimco Realty in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Kimco Realty from $25.00 to $23.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 7th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on shares of Kimco Realty from $28.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $24.27.

In other Kimco Realty news, insider Realty Corp Kimco sold 11,500,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.18, for a total transaction of $301,070,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 28,338,105 shares in the company, valued at $741,891,588.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Kimco Realty Corp. is a real estate investment trust (REIT) headquartered in New Hyde Park, N.Y., that is one of North America’s largest publicly traded owners and operators of open-air shopping centers. As of December 31, 2018, the company owned interests in 437 U.S. shopping centers comprising 76 million square feet of leasable space primarily concentrated in the top major metropolitan markets.

