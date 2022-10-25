Retirement Systems of Alabama Sells 23,541 Shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

Retirement Systems of Alabama cut its holdings in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Get Rating) by 4.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 528,058 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 23,541 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama owned about 0.09% of Emerson Electric worth $42,002,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Emerson Electric by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 53,499,422 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,245,619,000 after purchasing an additional 1,547,743 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Emerson Electric by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 38,296,210 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,754,941,000 after purchasing an additional 1,007,442 shares during the last quarter. State Farm Mutual Automobile Insurance Co. grew its holdings in Emerson Electric by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. State Farm Mutual Automobile Insurance Co. now owns 5,722,423 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $561,084,000 after purchasing an additional 140,565 shares during the last quarter. abrdn plc grew its holdings in Emerson Electric by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. abrdn plc now owns 3,315,935 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $328,526,000 after purchasing an additional 178,867 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Emerson Electric by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 3,008,124 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $294,947,000 after purchasing an additional 18,220 shares during the last quarter. 72.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Emerson Electric Trading Up 0.9 %

NYSE EMR opened at $83.89 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The firm has a market cap of $49.60 billion, a PE ratio of 15.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $81.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $84.45. Emerson Electric Co. has a 52 week low of $72.40 and a 52 week high of $100.47.

Emerson Electric Announces Dividend

Emerson Electric ( NYSE:EMR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 9th. The industrial products company reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $5 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.10 billion. Emerson Electric had a net margin of 16.45% and a return on equity of 25.06%. Emerson Electric’s revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.09 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Emerson Electric Co. will post 5.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 9th. Investors of record on Friday, August 12th were paid a dividend of $0.515 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 11th. This represents a $2.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.46%. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.02%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on EMR shares. StockNews.com raised shares of Emerson Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered their price objective on shares of Emerson Electric from $105.00 to $100.00 and set a “mkt perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Emerson Electric in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $80.00 price objective for the company. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Emerson Electric from $82.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Emerson Electric from $99.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Monday, October 10th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $97.38.

Emerson Electric Profile

(Get Rating)

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and engineering company, provides various solutions for customers in industrial, commercial, and residential markets in the Americas, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. The company operates through Automation Solutions, and Commercial & Residential Solutions segments.

Further Reading

