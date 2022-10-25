Retirement Systems of Alabama Sells 48,833 Shares of L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX)

Retirement Systems of Alabama cut its position in L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX – Get Rating) by 21.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 182,944 shares of the company’s stock after selling 48,833 shares during the quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama owned 0.10% of L3Harris Technologies worth $44,218,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC raised its position in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 13.8% in the 1st quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 1,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $452,000 after buying an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 15.9% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 26,105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,487,000 after buying an additional 3,572 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 199,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,552,000 after buying an additional 8,398 shares in the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its position in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 333.3% in the 2nd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department raised its position in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 53.9% in the 1st quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 52,503 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,046,000 after buying an additional 18,392 shares in the last quarter. 83.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LHX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of L3Harris Technologies from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of L3Harris Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $267.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of L3Harris Technologies from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $238.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, September 28th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of L3Harris Technologies in a research report on Monday, October 10th. They set a “peer perform” rating for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of L3Harris Technologies in a research report on Monday, August 29th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $285.00 price objective for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $268.55.

In other news, VP James P. Girard sold 12,460 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total value of $2,741,200.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 12,144 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,671,680. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In related news, SVP Scott T. Mikuen sold 8,518 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.95, for a total transaction of $2,026,858.10. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 44,735 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,644,693.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, VP James P. Girard sold 12,460 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total transaction of $2,741,200.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 12,144 shares in the company, valued at $2,671,680. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 28,478 shares of company stock valued at $6,568,058. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

LHX opened at $248.11 on Tuesday. L3Harris Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $200.71 and a fifty-two week high of $279.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.55, a PEG ratio of 5.54 and a beta of 0.70. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $229.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $234.54.

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $3.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.16 by $0.07. L3Harris Technologies had a net margin of 11.36% and a return on equity of 13.09%. The firm had revenue of $4.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.23 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.26 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that L3Harris Technologies, Inc. will post 13.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 18th will be paid a $1.12 dividend. This represents a $4.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 17th. L3Harris Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.14%.

L3Harris Technologies, Inc, an aerospace and defense technology company, provides mission-critical solutions for government and commercial customers worldwide. The company's Integrated Mission Systems segment provides multi-mission intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) systems; and communication systems, as well as fleet management support, sensor development, modification, and periodic depot maintenance services for ISR and airborne missions.

