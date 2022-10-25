Retirement Systems of Alabama Sells 64,891 Shares of Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ)

Retirement Systems of Alabama cut its stake in shares of Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ – Get Rating) by 24.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 196,658 shares of the company’s stock after selling 64,891 shares during the quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama owned approximately 0.11% of Constellation Brands worth $45,833,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its holdings in Constellation Brands by 53.3% during the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,428,539 shares of the company’s stock worth $329,065,000 after buying an additional 496,542 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors raised its holdings in Constellation Brands by 4.5% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 9,203,388 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,119,724,000 after buying an additional 392,964 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Constellation Brands by 2.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,601,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,902,327,000 after buying an additional 313,344 shares during the last quarter. Carmignac Gestion raised its holdings in Constellation Brands by 101.0% during the first quarter. Carmignac Gestion now owns 444,379 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,351,000 after buying an additional 223,251 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Investors raised its holdings in Constellation Brands by 17.9% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 1,172,206 shares of the company’s stock worth $270,000,000 after buying an additional 178,034 shares during the last quarter. 73.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Redburn Partners assumed coverage on shares of Constellation Brands in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their target price on shares of Constellation Brands to $275.00 in a report on Thursday, October 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Constellation Brands from $263.00 to $287.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 15th. Wedbush assumed coverage on shares of Constellation Brands in a report on Monday, October 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $275.00 target price for the company. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Constellation Brands from $272.00 to $270.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $278.64.

Shares of NYSE:STZ opened at $229.74 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.38 billion, a PE ratio of 741.12, a P/E/G ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.99. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a twelve month low of $207.59 and a twelve month high of $261.52. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $238.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $241.92.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 6th. The company reported $3.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.81 by $0.36. The firm had revenue of $2.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.51 billion. Constellation Brands had a net margin of 1.03% and a return on equity of 19.05%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.38 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 11.09 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 4th will be given a dividend of $0.80 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 3rd. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.39%. Constellation Brands’s dividend payout ratio is presently 1,032.29%.

In other Constellation Brands news, Director Daniel J. Mccarthy sold 1,682 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $246.79, for a total transaction of $415,100.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,232 shares in the company, valued at $797,625.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, EVP James A. Jr. Sabia sold 4,165 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.84, for a total value of $1,044,748.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 47,236 shares in the company, valued at $11,848,678.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Daniel J. Mccarthy sold 1,682 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $246.79, for a total transaction of $415,100.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,232 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $797,625.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 8,117 shares of company stock worth $2,040,788 over the last quarter. 16.19% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Constellation Brands Profile

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, markets, and sells beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. It provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Premier, Corona Familiar, Corona Light, Corona Refresca, Corona Hard Seltzer, Modelo Especial, Modelo Negra, Modelo Chelada, Pacifico, and Victoria brands.

