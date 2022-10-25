Retirement Systems of Alabama Sells 7,276 Shares of Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI)

Retirement Systems of Alabama reduced its stake in Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI – Get Rating) by 1.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 411,006 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,276 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama owned approximately 0.26% of Service Co. International worth $28,409,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SCI. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Service Co. International in the second quarter worth $32,000. Ellevest Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Service Co. International by 51.8% in the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 548 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 187 shares during the period. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. bought a new position in shares of Service Co. International in the first quarter worth $37,000. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Service Co. International in the first quarter worth $44,000. Finally, NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. bought a new stake in Service Co. International during the first quarter valued at $46,000. 84.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms recently issued reports on SCI. Truist Financial began coverage on Service Co. International in a research note on Friday, October 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $72.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com began coverage on Service Co. International in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Service Co. International currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $75.50.

NYSE SCI opened at $58.52 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $61.64 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $66.35. Service Co. International has a twelve month low of $56.85 and a twelve month high of $75.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15. The company has a market capitalization of $9.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.64, a PEG ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.76.

Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.02. Service Co. International had a return on equity of 39.67% and a net margin of 18.38%. The business had revenue of $990.86 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $956.30 million. Research analysts forecast that Service Co. International will post 3.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 15th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.71%. Service Co. International’s payout ratio is 21.60%.

In other news, Director Jakki L. Haussler sold 11,748 shares of Service Co. International stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.16, for a total value of $742,003.68. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,937 shares in the company, valued at $311,820.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 5.10% of the company’s stock.

Service Corporation International provides deathcare products and services in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Funeral and Cemetery segments. Its funeral service and cemetery operations comprise funeral service locations, cemeteries, funeral service/cemetery combination locations, crematoria, and other businesses.

