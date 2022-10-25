Retirement Systems of Alabama Sells 895 Shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC)

Retirement Systems of Alabama trimmed its position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC – Get Rating) by 0.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 291,092 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 895 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama owned approximately 0.06% of Marsh & McLennan Companies worth $45,192,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies during the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Marsh & McLennan Companies in the first quarter worth about $26,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Marsh & McLennan Companies in the second quarter worth about $27,000. First Financial Corp IN increased its holdings in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 84.5% during the second quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 190 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 206.5% during the second quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 190 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.76% of the company’s stock.

Get Marsh & McLennan Companies alerts:

Marsh & McLennan Companies Price Performance

Shares of MMC stock opened at $156.45 on Tuesday. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $142.80 and a 52-week high of $183.14. The stock has a market cap of $77.60 billion, a PE ratio of 23.49, a PEG ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $159.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $159.32.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Dividend Announcement

Marsh & McLennan Companies ( NYSE:MMC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.04. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a net margin of 16.26% and a return on equity of 31.70%. The firm had revenue of $4.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.87 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.08 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. will post 6.76 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 7th will be issued a $0.59 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 6th. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.51%. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.44%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently weighed in on MMC. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $182.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies to $185.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $198.00 to $181.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $177.60.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Profile

(Get Rating)

Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc, a professional services company, provides advice and solutions to clients in the areas of risk, strategy, and people worldwide. It operates in two segments, Risk and Insurance Services, and Consulting. The Risk and Insurance Services segment offers risk management services, such as risk advice, risk transfer, and risk control and mitigation solutions, as well as insurance and reinsurance broking, catastrophe and financial modeling, and related advisory services; and insurance program management services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MMC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Marsh & McLennan Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marsh & McLennan Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.