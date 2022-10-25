Retirement Systems of Alabama Trims Holdings in Linde plc (NYSE:LIN)

Retirement Systems of Alabama decreased its holdings in Linde plc (NYSE:LIN – Get Rating) by 1.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 166,843 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 2,981 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama’s holdings in Linde were worth $47,972,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Linde by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 45,790,090 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $14,626,729,000 after buying an additional 125,709 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Linde by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,679,214 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $8,202,713,000 after buying an additional 1,368,221 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors grew its position in shares of Linde by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 13,695,330 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,376,207,000 after buying an additional 552,675 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors grew its position in shares of Linde by 18.5% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 9,286,111 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,966,719,000 after buying an additional 1,450,317 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital World Investors grew its position in shares of Linde by 17.0% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 8,961,112 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,864,965,000 after buying an additional 1,303,346 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.07% of the company’s stock.
Linde Stock Down 3.5 %
Shares of LIN stock opened at $278.12 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $283.07 and a 200 day moving average of $296.62. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The stock has a market cap of $138.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.31, a P/E/G ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.87. Linde plc has a twelve month low of $262.47 and a twelve month high of $352.18.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Seaport Res Ptn raised Linde from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Linde from €370.00 ($377.55) to €355.00 ($362.24) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Linde in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $338.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America dropped their price objective on Linde from $370.00 to $369.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Finally, Societe Generale dropped their price objective on Linde from $400.00 to $370.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $351.41.
Linde Company Profile
Linde plc operates as an industrial gas and engineering company in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; and process gases, such as carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene.
