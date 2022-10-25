Robert W. Baird Lowers Equity LifeStyle Properties (NYSE:ELS) Price Target to $68.00

Equity LifeStyle Properties (NYSE:ELS – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by Robert W. Baird from $76.00 to $68.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Robert W. Baird’s price objective points to a potential upside of 16.52% from the company’s current price.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Colliers Securities set a $92.00 price objective on shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties from $92.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 7th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties from $71.00 to $68.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties in a report on Friday, July 15th. They set a “peer perform” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Equity LifeStyle Properties currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $76.00.

Shares of NYSE:ELS opened at $58.36 on Tuesday. Equity LifeStyle Properties has a 12-month low of $56.91 and a 12-month high of $88.70. The stock has a market cap of $10.86 billion, a PE ratio of 38.91, a P/E/G ratio of 4.52 and a beta of 0.65. The business has a 50 day moving average of $67.63 and a 200-day moving average of $71.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 0.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

Equity LifeStyle Properties ( NYSE:ELS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $381.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $375.16 million. Equity LifeStyle Properties had a net margin of 19.36% and a return on equity of 18.32%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.65 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Equity LifeStyle Properties will post 2.66 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Equity LifeStyle Properties by 1,134.6% during the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 321 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 295 shares during the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA bought a new stake in Equity LifeStyle Properties during the second quarter valued at $25,000. Better Money Decisions LLC bought a new stake in Equity LifeStyle Properties during the second quarter valued at $27,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties during the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties during the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. 90.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

We are a self-administered, self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT) with headquarters in Chicago. As of January 25, 2021, we own or have an interest in 423 quality properties in 33 states and British Columbia consisting of 161,229 sites.

