Roosevelt Investment Group LLC Invests $211,000 in Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED)

Roosevelt Investment Group LLC purchased a new position in Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 2,222 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $211,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in ED. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its holdings in shares of Consolidated Edison by 0.6% in the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 26,243 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,498,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its holdings in shares of Consolidated Edison by 9.2% in the first quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 2,623 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $248,000 after acquiring an additional 222 shares during the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Consolidated Edison by 124.4% in the first quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 104,133 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $9,859,000 after acquiring an additional 57,730 shares during the last quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC acquired a new position in Consolidated Edison in the first quarter valued at $205,000. Finally, Archford Capital Strategies LLC increased its stake in Consolidated Edison by 6.1% in the first quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 3,948 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $380,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares during the last quarter. 64.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ED has been the subject of several analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Consolidated Edison from $89.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Consolidated Edison from $82.00 to $68.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on Consolidated Edison from $94.00 to $82.00 in a research note on Monday, October 10th. Mizuho dropped their target price on Consolidated Edison from $99.00 to $91.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Consolidated Edison in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $81.50.

Shares of NYSE ED opened at $84.69 on Tuesday. Consolidated Edison, Inc. has a 1-year low of $75.13 and a 1-year high of $102.21. The business has a 50-day moving average of $93.16 and a 200-day moving average of $94.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The company has a market capitalization of $30.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.53, a PEG ratio of 9.43 and a beta of 0.31.

Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $3.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.12 billion. Consolidated Edison had a return on equity of 7.83% and a net margin of 11.16%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.53 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Consolidated Edison, Inc. will post 4.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.79 per share. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.73%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 15th. Consolidated Edison’s payout ratio is currently 69.15%.

Consolidated Edison, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery businesses in the United States. It offers electric services to approximately 3.5 million customers in New York City and Westchester County; gas to approximately 1.1 million customers in Manhattan, the Bronx, parts of Queens, and Westchester County; and steam to approximately 1,555 customers in parts of Manhattan.

