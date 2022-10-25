Roosevelt Investment Group LLC Makes New Investment in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Roosevelt Investment Group LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 3,167 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $536,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Peoples Financial Services CORP. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the first quarter worth $34,000. Banco de Sabadell S.A purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the first quarter worth $34,000. Nauset Wealth Management. LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the first quarter worth $35,000. Hardy Reed LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the first quarter worth $39,000. Finally, TFC Financial Management raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 131.3% during the second quarter. TFC Financial Management now owns 229 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF stock opened at $173.44 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $178.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $181.15. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 1 year low of $162.50 and a 1 year high of $244.46.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

