Roosevelt Investment Group LLC Reduces Stock Position in Sixth Street Specialty Lending, Inc. (NYSE:TSLX)

Roosevelt Investment Group LLC lowered its stake in Sixth Street Specialty Lending, Inc. (NYSE:TSLX – Get Rating) by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 25,017 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 636 shares during the quarter. Roosevelt Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Sixth Street Specialty Lending were worth $463,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AE Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Sixth Street Specialty Lending by 3.7% in the first quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 33,816 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $788,000 after acquiring an additional 1,218 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its position in Sixth Street Specialty Lending by 302.2% in the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 4,022 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $94,000 after acquiring an additional 3,022 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp raised its position in Sixth Street Specialty Lending by 13.0% in the first quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 42,924 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,000,000 after acquiring an additional 4,932 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP bought a new position in Sixth Street Specialty Lending in the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its position in Sixth Street Specialty Lending by 0.8% in the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 284,297 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,621,000 after acquiring an additional 2,269 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.63% of the company’s stock.

Get Sixth Street Specialty Lending alerts:

Sixth Street Specialty Lending Trading Up 1.0 %

NYSE:TSLX opened at $17.49 on Tuesday. Sixth Street Specialty Lending, Inc. has a one year low of $16.02 and a one year high of $24.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.75. The firm has a market cap of $1.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.73 and a beta of 1.06. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.44.

Sixth Street Specialty Lending Increases Dividend

Sixth Street Specialty Lending ( NYSE:TSLX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The financial services provider reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $63.89 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $69.95 million. Sixth Street Specialty Lending had a net margin of 44.20% and a return on equity of 12.98%. Equities analysts anticipate that Sixth Street Specialty Lending, Inc. will post 1.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 15th were paid a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.61%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 14th. This is a positive change from Sixth Street Specialty Lending’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. Sixth Street Specialty Lending’s payout ratio is 103.07%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have weighed in on TSLX. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending from $21.50 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. TheStreet downgraded shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending from $25.00 to $22.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Hovde Group decreased their price objective on shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending to $19.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Sixth Street Specialty Lending presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $21.63.

About Sixth Street Specialty Lending

(Get Rating)

Sixth Street Specialty Lending, Inc (NYSE: TSLX) is a business development company. The fund provides senior secured loans (first-lien, second-lien, and unitranche), unsecured loans, mezzanine debt, and investments in corporate bonds and equity securities and structured products, non-control structured equity, and common equity with a focus on co-investments for organic growth, acquisitions, market or product expansion, restructuring initiatives, recapitalizations, and refinancing.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TSLX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sixth Street Specialty Lending, Inc. (NYSE:TSLX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Sixth Street Specialty Lending Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sixth Street Specialty Lending and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.