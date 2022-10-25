Roosevelt Investment Group LLC Takes Position in Farmland Partners Inc. (NYSE:FPI)

Roosevelt Investment Group LLC acquired a new stake in Farmland Partners Inc. (NYSE:FPI – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 61,529 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $849,000.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Brookstone Capital Management acquired a new stake in Farmland Partners in the first quarter valued at $302,000. Millburn Ridgefield Corp raised its stake in Farmland Partners by 186.1% in the first quarter. Millburn Ridgefield Corp now owns 26,002 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $358,000 after buying an additional 16,915 shares in the last quarter. Demars Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Farmland Partners in the first quarter valued at $151,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its stake in Farmland Partners by 10.5% in the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 8,577 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $118,000 after buying an additional 815 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Garner Asset Management Corp raised its stake in Farmland Partners by 6.7% in the first quarter. Garner Asset Management Corp now owns 417,970 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,747,000 after buying an additional 26,338 shares in the last quarter. 42.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Farmland Partners alerts:

Farmland Partners Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE:FPI opened at $13.47 on Tuesday. Farmland Partners Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $10.62 and a fifty-two week high of $16.43. The company has a market cap of $731.42 million, a PE ratio of 1,347.00 and a beta of 0.77. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.26.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Farmland Partners Profile

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Farmland Partners in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Farmland Partners from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th.

(Get Rating)

Farmland Partners Inc is an internally managed real estate company that owns and seeks to acquire high-quality North American farmland and makes loans to farmers secured by farm real estate. As of the date of this release, the Company owns approximately 155,000 acres in 16 states, including Alabama, Arkansas, California, Colorado, Florida, Georgia, Illinois, Kansas, Louisiana, Michigan, Mississippi, Nebraska, North Carolina, South Carolina, South Dakota and Virginia.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FPI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Farmland Partners Inc. (NYSE:FPI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Farmland Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Farmland Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.