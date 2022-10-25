RVL Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RVLP) Price Target Cut to $3.00 by Analysts at Barclays

RVL Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RVLP – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by stock analysts at Barclays from $4.00 to $3.00 in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Barclays‘s price target would indicate a potential upside of 77.51% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $2.50 price objective on shares of RVL Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday.

RVL Pharmaceuticals Stock Down 2.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ RVLP opened at $1.69 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $167.56 million, a PE ratio of -2.28 and a beta of 1.30. RVL Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $0.98 and a 12-month high of $2.99. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.74. The company has a quick ratio of 2.14, a current ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

RVL Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:RVLP Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by $0.05. RVL Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 161.69% and a negative return on equity of 115.53%. The firm had revenue of $8.45 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.40 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that RVL Pharmaceuticals will post -0.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Marietta Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of RVL Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at about $163,000. Insight Advisors LLC PA bought a new position in shares of RVL Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at about $59,000. Northern Trust Corp bought a new position in shares of RVL Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at about $97,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of RVL Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at about $1,143,000. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new position in shares of RVL Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at about $37,000. 55.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About RVL Pharmaceuticals

RVL Pharmaceuticals plc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of pharmaceutical products that target markets with underserved patient populations in the ocular and medical aesthetics therapeutic areas in the United States, Argentina, and Hungary. The company is commercializing Upneeq (RVL-1201), an oxymetazoline hydrochloride ophthalmic solution, for the treatment of acquired blepharoptosis, or low-lying eyelid in adults.

