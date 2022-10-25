Ryder System (R) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Ryder System (NYSE:R – Get Rating) will be announcing its earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, October 26th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $3.70 per share for the quarter. Ryder System has set its FY22 guidance at $14.30-14.80 EPS.Investors that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Ryder System (NYSE:R – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The transportation company reported $4.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.10 by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $3.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.88 billion. Ryder System had a net margin of 6.71% and a return on equity of 27.48%. The business’s revenue was up 27.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.40 EPS. On average, analysts expect Ryder System to post $15 EPS for the current fiscal year and $11 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NYSE:R opened at $73.43 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $76.90 and its 200 day moving average is $75.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.67. The company has a market capitalization of $3.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.26 and a beta of 1.59. Ryder System has a fifty-two week low of $61.71 and a fifty-two week high of $93.05.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 16th. Investors of record on Monday, November 21st will be issued a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.38%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 18th. Ryder System’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 17.75%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Ryder System from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Stephens upped their price objective on shares of Ryder System from $83.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $86.33.

In related news, EVP Rajeev Ravindran sold 2,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.60, for a total value of $213,400.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 12,661 shares in the company, valued at $982,493.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 3.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new position in Ryder System during the second quarter valued at approximately $441,000. Eqis Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Ryder System by 3.2% during the first quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,854 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $385,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP purchased a new stake in shares of Ryder System during the second quarter valued at approximately $329,000. Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ryder System during the second quarter valued at approximately $300,000. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ryder System during the first quarter valued at approximately $290,000. 87.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Ryder System, Inc operates as a logistics and transportation company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Fleet Management Solutions (FMS), Supply Chain Solutions (SCS), and Dedicated Transportation Solutions (DTS). The FMS segment offers full service leasing and leasing with flexible maintenance options, as well as maintenance services, supplies, and related equipment for operation of the vehicles; commercial vehicle rental services; and contract or transactional maintenance services of trucks, tractors, and trailers, as well as fleet support services.

