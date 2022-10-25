Safeguard Financial LLC Grows Position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE)

Safeguard Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE – Get Rating) by 140.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,037 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,112 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF makes up about 1.1% of Safeguard Financial LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Safeguard Financial LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $911,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of VOE. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 22.8% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,242,304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $485,276,000 after acquiring an additional 602,148 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 17.6% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,046,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $455,964,000 after acquiring an additional 456,341 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF during the first quarter valued at about $41,628,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 33.2% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,100,753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $160,910,000 after acquiring an additional 274,244 shares during the period. Finally, Miracle Mile Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 347.6% during the second quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 276,332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,791,000 after acquiring an additional 214,592 shares during the period.

Shares of VOE stock traded up $1.23 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $129.39. The stock had a trading volume of 8,759 shares, compared to its average volume of 512,013. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF has a one year low of $119.81 and a one year high of $154.69. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $132.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $136.52.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund (Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The fund offers two classes of shares: Investor Shares and ETF Shares. Investor Shares are available to any investor who meets the fund’s minimum purchase requirements. ETF Shares can be purchased and sold through a broker.

