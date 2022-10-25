Sanaby Health Acquisition Corp. I (NASDAQ:SANB) Shares Acquired by Wolverine Asset Management LLC

Wolverine Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Sanaby Health Acquisition Corp. I (NASDAQ:SANB – Get Rating) by 7.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 354,416 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 23,541 shares during the quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC owned about 6.84% of Sanaby Health Acquisition Corp. I worth $3,558,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Mizuho Markets Americas LLC acquired a new stake in Sanaby Health Acquisition Corp. I during the 2nd quarter valued at $8,438,000. Sculptor Capital LP raised its position in shares of Sanaby Health Acquisition Corp. I by 61.2% in the 1st quarter. Sculptor Capital LP now owns 658,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,585,000 after buying an additional 250,000 shares during the period. Nomura Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Sanaby Health Acquisition Corp. I in the 1st quarter worth $3,505,000. Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. raised its position in shares of Sanaby Health Acquisition Corp. I by 181.5% in the 1st quarter. Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. now owns 56,301 shares of the company’s stock worth $563,000 after buying an additional 36,301 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in Sanaby Health Acquisition Corp. I in the first quarter valued at about $222,000.

NASDAQ:SANB opened at $10.21 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $10.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.08. Sanaby Health Acquisition Corp. I has a 12 month low of $9.87 and a 12 month high of $10.55.

Sanaby Health Acquisition Corp. I Profile

Sanaby Health Acquisition Corp. I intends to acquire assets and businesses through a merger, capital stock exchange, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination. It focuses on pursuing opportunities in healthcare business. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Palo Alto, California.

