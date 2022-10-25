Saybrook Capital NC Raises Stock Position in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Saybrook Capital NC grew its holdings in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Rating) by 4.2% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 145,817 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,900 shares during the period. Mondelez International comprises approximately 3.0% of Saybrook Capital NC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Saybrook Capital NC’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $9,054,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 115,811,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,270,664,000 after buying an additional 2,302,582 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 8.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 95,055,488 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,967,581,000 after buying an additional 7,536,591 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 42,884,187 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,692,268,000 after buying an additional 2,267,564 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors grew its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 24.1% in the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 11,799,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $740,784,000 after buying an additional 2,292,656 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 8.8% in the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 7,742,037 shares of the company’s stock worth $486,055,000 after buying an additional 624,303 shares in the last quarter. 76.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Mondelez International alerts:

Mondelez International Stock Down 0.2 %

NASDAQ MDLZ traded down $0.14 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $58.60. 102,018 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,921,175. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.45. The firm has a market cap of $80.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 0.64. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $59.88 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $61.96. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 12-month low of $54.72 and a 12-month high of $69.47.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Mondelez International ( NASDAQ:MDLZ Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $7.27 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.81 billion. Mondelez International had a net margin of 12.93% and a return on equity of 14.67%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.66 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 2.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their target price on shares of Mondelez International to $79.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Mondelez International from $73.00 to $70.00 in a report on Monday, July 18th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Mondelez International from $70.00 to $67.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Mondelez International to $68.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. Finally, Cowen lowered their target price on shares of Mondelez International to $69.00 in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Mondelez International presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $71.14.

About Mondelez International

(Get Rating)

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits, including cookies, crackers, and salted snacks; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MDLZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Mondelez International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mondelez International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.