Saybrook Capital NC Sells 1,600 Shares of Dime Community Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCOM)

Saybrook Capital NC trimmed its position in shares of Dime Community Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCOM – Get Rating) by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 37,588 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after selling 1,600 shares during the period. Dime Community Bancshares makes up approximately 0.4% of Saybrook Capital NC’s holdings, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Saybrook Capital NC owned approximately 0.10% of Dime Community Bancshares worth $1,114,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DCOM. Arizona State Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Dime Community Bancshares by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 9,186 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $272,000 after purchasing an additional 438 shares during the period. Landmark Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dime Community Bancshares in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Dime Community Bancshares by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 87,759 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $2,928,000 after purchasing an additional 552 shares during the period. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Dime Community Bancshares by 9.0% in the 1st quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 8,017 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $277,000 after purchasing an additional 663 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Dime Community Bancshares by 12.1% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 6,572 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $227,000 after purchasing an additional 707 shares during the period. 76.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Dime Community Bancshares Price Performance

NASDAQ DCOM traded up $0.39 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $32.94. 344 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 89,821. The stock has a market cap of $1.27 billion, a PE ratio of 9.35 and a beta of 1.03. Dime Community Bancshares, Inc. has a one year low of $28.36 and a one year high of $38.35. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $31.55 and a 200-day moving average of $31.65. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Dime Community Bancshares Announces Dividend

Dime Community Bancshares ( NASDAQ:DCOM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 29th. The savings and loans company reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.16. Dime Community Bancshares had a return on equity of 14.63% and a net margin of 34.01%. The firm had revenue of $105.64 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $98.80 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Dime Community Bancshares, Inc. will post 3.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 17th were issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 14th. Dime Community Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is 27.59%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on DCOM shares. Raymond James lowered Dime Community Bancshares from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $41.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Dime Community Bancshares in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Dime Community Bancshares to $37.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Dime Community Bancshares news, insider Christopher J. Porzelt sold 3,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.50, for a total transaction of $100,750.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 15,716 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $510,770. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, insider Christopher J. Porzelt sold 3,100 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.50, for a total value of $100,750.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 15,716 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $510,770. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Raymond A. Nielsen purchased 1,798 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 2nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $34.18 per share, for a total transaction of $61,455.64. Following the purchase, the director now owns 37,392 shares in the company, valued at $1,278,058.56. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 259,923 shares of company stock valued at $8,610,956. 15.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Dime Community Bancshares Company Profile

Dime Community Bancshares, Inc operates as the holding company for Dime Community Bank that provides various commercial banking and financial services. It accepts time, savings, and demand deposits from the businesses, consumers, and local municipalities. The company also offers commercial real estate loans; multi-family mortgage loans; residential mortgage loans; secured and unsecured commercial and consumer loans; home equity loans; and construction and land loans.

