SB Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBFG) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.13

SB Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBFG – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, October 24th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 10th will be given a dividend of 0.125 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, November 25th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 9th. This is a boost from SB Financial Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12.

SB Financial Group has increased its dividend payment by an average of 11.2% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 9 years. SB Financial Group has a dividend payout ratio of 27.0% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect SB Financial Group to earn $1.63 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.44 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 27.0%.

NASDAQ:SBFG opened at $17.10 on Tuesday. SB Financial Group has a twelve month low of $16.28 and a twelve month high of $20.85. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The company has a 50-day moving average of $17.36 and a 200-day moving average of $17.65. The firm has a market cap of $120.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.28 and a beta of 0.93.

SB Financial Group ( NASDAQ:SBFG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $14.27 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.90 million. SB Financial Group had a net margin of 20.25% and a return on equity of 8.44%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.50 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that SB Financial Group will post 1.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on SB Financial Group in a report on Thursday, October 20th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in SB Financial Group during the first quarter worth about $52,000. UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of SB Financial Group by 18.2% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 9,309 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $161,000 after purchasing an additional 1,434 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of SB Financial Group by 14.4% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 16,111 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $321,000 after purchasing an additional 2,033 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of SB Financial Group by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 23,625 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $470,000 after purchasing an additional 1,164 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of SB Financial Group by 51.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 30,092 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $599,000 after purchasing an additional 10,164 shares during the period. 49.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SB Financial Group, Inc provides a range of commercial banking and wealth management services to individual and corporate customers primarily in Ohio, Indiana, and Michigan. It offers checking, savings, money market accounts, as well as time certificates of deposit; and commercial, consumer, agricultural, and residential mortgage loans.

