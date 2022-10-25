SB Financial Group (SBFG) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Tuesday

SB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SBFG – Get Rating) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, November 1st. Analysts expect SB Financial Group to post earnings of $0.40 per share for the quarter. Persons interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

SB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SBFG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.04. SB Financial Group had a net margin of 20.25% and a return on equity of 8.44%. The company had revenue of $14.27 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.90 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.50 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect SB Financial Group to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

SB Financial Group Trading Up 1.1 %

Shares of SBFG stock opened at $17.10 on Tuesday. SB Financial Group has a 12-month low of $16.28 and a 12-month high of $20.85. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $17.36 and its 200 day moving average is $17.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $120.18 million, a P/E ratio of 9.28 and a beta of 0.93.

SB Financial Group Increases Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 10th will be issued a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 9th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.92%. This is a boost from SB Financial Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. SB Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.05%.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of SB Financial Group in a report on Thursday, October 20th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of SB Financial Group during the 1st quarter worth $52,000. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of SB Financial Group by 18.2% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 9,309 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $161,000 after acquiring an additional 1,434 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of SB Financial Group by 14.4% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 16,111 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $321,000 after acquiring an additional 2,033 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of SB Financial Group by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 23,625 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $470,000 after acquiring an additional 1,164 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of SB Financial Group by 51.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 30,092 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $599,000 after acquiring an additional 10,164 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.95% of the company’s stock.

About SB Financial Group

(Get Rating)

SB Financial Group, Inc provides a range of commercial banking and wealth management services to individual and corporate customers primarily in Ohio, Indiana, and Michigan. It offers checking, savings, money market accounts, as well as time certificates of deposit; and commercial, consumer, agricultural, and residential mortgage loans.

Further Reading

