Schindler (OTCMKTS:SHLAF) PT Lowered to CHF 160 at Barclays

Schindler (OTCMKTS:SHLAF – Get Rating) had its price target trimmed by Barclays from CHF 165 to CHF 160 in a research note published on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on SHLAF. Societe Generale decreased their price objective on Schindler from CHF 200 to CHF 170 and set a sell rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. HSBC raised Schindler from a reduce rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, October 14th. Berenberg Bank lowered their price objective on Schindler from CHF 180 to CHF 170 in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Schindler from CHF 235 to CHF 195 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $213.63.

Schindler Price Performance

OTCMKTS:SHLAF opened at $156.14 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $168.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $181.24. Schindler has a 52-week low of $150.96 and a 52-week high of $279.00.

About Schindler

Schindler Holding AG engages in the production, installation, maintenance, and modernization of elevators, escalators, and moving walks worldwide. It also offers digital media services for providing information, communication, and entertainment channels, such as Schindler Ahead DoorShow, which displays information, advertising, and announcements on the elevator landing doors; Schindler Ahead SmartMirror, a mirror and a screen for entertainment or information; Schindler Ahead AdScreen that delivers messages on screen inside the elevator; and Schindler Ahead MediaScreen, an in-car media solution for elevators.

