Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV) Shares Acquired by Safeguard Financial LLC

Safeguard Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV – Get Rating) by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 52,173 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,420 shares during the period. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF comprises approximately 3.9% of Safeguard Financial LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Safeguard Financial LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF were worth $3,256,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. acquired a new stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF during the second quarter valued at $26,000. WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF in the second quarter worth about $27,000. Pflug Koory LLC lifted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 45.7% in the second quarter. Pflug Koory LLC now owns 510 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. lifted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 226.9% in the second quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 644 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 447 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Evolution Advisers Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF in the first quarter worth about $44,000.

Shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF stock traded up $0.42 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $63.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,074 shares, compared to its average volume of 577,981. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $63.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $65.15. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF has a one year low of $58.00 and a one year high of $74.73.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF Profile

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Value Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap value portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

