Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB) Shares Acquired by AE Wealth Management LLC

AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB – Get Rating) by 7,670.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 652,774 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 644,373 shares during the quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC owned approximately 0.15% of Schwab US Broad Market ETF worth $28,846,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in SCHB. Wealthfront Advisers LLC increased its position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 93.3% during the 1st quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 28,076,551 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,499,007,000 after purchasing an additional 13,553,949 shares in the last quarter. Coulter & Justus Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in Schwab US Broad Market ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $108,122,000. Evensky & Katz LLC grew its holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 100.2% in the 1st quarter. Evensky & Katz LLC now owns 4,006,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $213,931,000 after buying an additional 2,005,314 shares during the period. Milliman Financial Risk Management LLC grew its holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 44.6% in the 1st quarter. Milliman Financial Risk Management LLC now owns 4,170,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $222,650,000 after buying an additional 1,286,500 shares during the period. Finally, Callan Capital LLC grew its holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 111.4% in the 1st quarter. Callan Capital LLC now owns 2,073,237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,690,000 after buying an additional 1,092,658 shares during the period.

Get Schwab US Broad Market ETF alerts:

Schwab US Broad Market ETF Stock Performance

SCHB opened at $44.38 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $45.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $46.70. Schwab US Broad Market ETF has a 12 month low of $40.92 and a 12 month high of $57.10.

About Schwab US Broad Market ETF

Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index that reflects the shares of securities actually available to investors in the marketplace. The Fund’s index includes the 2,500 publicly traded United States companies for, which pricing information is available.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab US Broad Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab US Broad Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.