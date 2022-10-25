Scout24 (ETR:G24) PT Set at €51.50 by Warburg Research

Warburg Research set a €51.50 ($52.55) price target on Scout24 (ETR:G24 – Get Rating) in a research report released on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €67.30 ($68.67) target price on shares of Scout24 in a research note on Tuesday, September 20th. UBS Group set a €69.00 ($70.41) price objective on shares of Scout24 in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €79.00 ($80.61) price objective on shares of Scout24 in a report on Friday, August 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €75.00 ($76.53) price objective on shares of Scout24 in a report on Wednesday, September 7th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €70.00 ($71.43) price objective on shares of Scout24 in a report on Monday, September 26th.

ETR G24 opened at €51.08 ($52.12) on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.23, a current ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.54. Scout24 has a 12-month low of €46.90 ($47.86) and a 12-month high of €66.02 ($67.37). The company has a market capitalization of $3.99 billion and a PE ratio of 44.93. The firm’s 50 day moving average is €55.66 and its 200-day moving average is €55.93.

Scout24 SE operates ImmoScout24, a digital platform for the residential and commercial real estate sectors in Germany and internationally. The company offers Realtor Lead Engine and Immoverkauf24 products for selling real estate; Mortgage Lead Engine, a product to finance real estate; FLOWFACT and Propstack, a CRM software solution for real estate agents; and TenantPlus+ provides rental properties.

