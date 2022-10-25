Secret (SIE) Price Down 17% Over Last 7 Days

Secret (SIE) traded 2.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on October 25th. One Secret token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0056 or 0.00000029 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Secret has traded 17% lower against the U.S. dollar. Secret has a total market cap of $16.79 million and approximately $167.00 worth of Secret was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Secret alerts:

Decred (DCR) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $26.27 or 0.00135974 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $49.61 or 0.00256807 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00005225 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $11.70 or 0.00060571 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.48 or 0.00023178 BTC.

BlueArk (BRK) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000010 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0751 or 0.00000389 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000832 BTC.

Aion (AION) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0385 or 0.00000199 BTC.

About Secret

Secret (CRYPTO:SIE) is a PoW/PoS token that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 31st, 2018. The official message board for Secret is forum.scrt.network. The official website for Secret is www.secret.dev. Secret’s official Twitter account is @secret_chain and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Secret

According to CryptoCompare, “Secret (SIE) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2018and operates on the Ethereum platform. Secret has a current supply of 0. The last known price of Secret is 0.00566524 USD and is down -1.32 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 3 active market(s) with $342.78 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.secret.dev/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Secret directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Secret should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Secret using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Secret Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Secret and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.