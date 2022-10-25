Sensata Technologies (NYSE:ST) Releases Q4 Earnings Guidance

Sensata Technologies (NYSE:ST – Get Rating) updated its fourth quarter earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.85-$0.91 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.89. The company issued revenue guidance of $980-$1.02 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.00 billion.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ST has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Sensata Technologies from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Truist Financial dropped their target price on Sensata Technologies from $46.00 to $43.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on Sensata Technologies from $56.00 to $50.00 and set an in-line rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on Sensata Technologies from $52.00 to $48.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 10th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Sensata Technologies in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $56.69.

Sensata Technologies Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE:ST opened at $41.62 on Tuesday. Sensata Technologies has a 52 week low of $36.64 and a 52 week high of $65.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 2.78 and a current ratio of 3.52. The company’s fifty day moving average is $40.48 and its 200-day moving average is $43.24. The company has a market capitalization of $6.46 billion, a PE ratio of 26.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.26.

Sensata Technologies Dividend Announcement

Sensata Technologies ( NYSE:ST Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83. The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.01 billion. Sensata Technologies had a return on equity of 17.40% and a net margin of 6.55%. The company’s revenue was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.95 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Sensata Technologies will post 3.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 9th will be given a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 8th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.06%. Sensata Technologies’s payout ratio is 27.67%.

Institutional Trading of Sensata Technologies

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Yousif Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Sensata Technologies by 9.9% during the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 4,451 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $226,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. acquired a new position in shares of Sensata Technologies during the 1st quarter worth about $202,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its position in shares of Sensata Technologies by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 774,136 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $39,364,000 after purchasing an additional 7,953 shares during the period. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Sensata Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $254,000. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its position in shares of Sensata Technologies by 42.7% in the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 833,577 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $42,387,000 after purchasing an additional 249,277 shares during the period. 98.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Sensata Technologies

Sensata Technologies Holding plc develops, manufactures, and sells sensors, sensor-based solutions, controls, and other products in the Americas, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Performance Sensing and Sensing Solutions. The Performance Sensing segment develops and manufactures sensors, high-voltage contactors, and other solutions used in mission-critical systems and applications, such as tire pressure monitoring, thermal management, electrical protection, regenerative braking, powertrain (engine/transmission), and exhaust management.

