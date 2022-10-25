Seres Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MCRB) Lowered to Sell at StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Seres Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MCRB – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Chardan Capital lowered their price target on Seres Therapeutics from $16.00 to $12.00 in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Seres Therapeutics from $7.00 to $9.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th.

Seres Therapeutics Stock Performance

MCRB opened at $5.71 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $708.45 million, a P/E ratio of -5.01 and a beta of 2.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20, a current ratio of 2.35 and a quick ratio of 2.35. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.83. Seres Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $2.50 and a 1-year high of $11.69.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Seres Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:MCRB Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.70) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.58) by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $1.22 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.03 million. Seres Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 100.32% and a negative net margin of 75.48%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Seres Therapeutics will post -2.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in MCRB. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Seres Therapeutics by 124.5% during the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 17,982,256 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $61,679,000 after purchasing an additional 9,971,450 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Seres Therapeutics by 34.0% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 18,601,212 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $63,802,000 after buying an additional 4,723,347 shares during the last quarter. CVI Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Seres Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth $9,339,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Seres Therapeutics by 449.6% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 780,844 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,678,000 after buying an additional 638,779 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Seres Therapeutics by 85.6% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,093,910 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,752,000 after buying an additional 504,624 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.09% of the company’s stock.

About Seres Therapeutics

Seres Therapeutics, Inc, a microbiome therapeutics platform company, engages in developing bacterial consortia that are designed to functionally interact with host cells and tissues to treat disease. The company's lead product candidate is the SER-109, an oral microbiome therapeutic candidate that has completed Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of clostridium difficile infection (CDI).

