Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW) Shares Gap Up to $212.53

The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW – Get Rating) gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $212.53, but opened at $223.20. Sherwin-Williams shares last traded at $219.95, with a volume of 45,194 shares changing hands.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on shares of Sherwin-Williams to $240.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Sherwin-Williams in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $280.00 price objective for the company. Seaport Res Ptn raised shares of Sherwin-Williams from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $270.00 to $235.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Sherwin-Williams in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $289.95.

Get Sherwin-Williams alerts:

Sherwin-Williams Price Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $57.46 billion, a PE ratio of 33.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.86, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.53. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $223.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $241.93.

Sherwin-Williams Announces Dividend

Sherwin-Williams ( NYSE:SHW Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.41 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.81 by ($0.40). Sherwin-Williams had a return on equity of 82.04% and a net margin of 8.45%. The business had revenue of $2.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.01 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.65 earnings per share. Sherwin-Williams’s quarterly revenue was down 46.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 8.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 18th will be paid a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 17th. Sherwin-Williams’s payout ratio is presently 36.09%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Sherwin-Williams

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. FSM Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Sherwin-Williams by 2.0% in the third quarter. FSM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,574 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $527,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Dfpg Investments LLC increased its stake in Sherwin-Williams by 3.5% in the third quarter. Dfpg Investments LLC now owns 7,269 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,511,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares during the last quarter. Xponance Inc. raised its holdings in Sherwin-Williams by 7.9% during the third quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 46,320 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $9,484,000 after purchasing an additional 3,399 shares in the last quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC raised its holdings in Sherwin-Williams by 12.3% during the third quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC now owns 1,986 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $409,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sherwin-Williams in the 3rd quarter valued at $443,000. 77.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Sherwin-Williams

(Get Rating)

The Sherwin-Williams Company develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells paints, coatings, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates through three segments: The Americas Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group. The Americas Group segment offers architectural paints and coatings, and protective and marine products, as well as OEM product finishes and related products for architectural and industrial paint contractors, and do-it-yourself homeowners.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Sherwin-Williams Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sherwin-Williams and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.