Shop Apotheke Europe (ETR:SAE) Given a €75.00 Price Target by Credit Suisse Group Analysts

Shop Apotheke Europe (ETR:SAE – Get Rating) has been assigned a €75.00 ($76.53) target price by investment analysts at Credit Suisse Group in a report issued on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Credit Suisse Group’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 86.99% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on SAE. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €146.00 ($148.98) price target on Shop Apotheke Europe in a report on Monday, October 10th. Baader Bank set a €110.00 ($112.24) price target on Shop Apotheke Europe in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. Barclays set a €95.00 ($96.94) price target on Shop Apotheke Europe in a report on Thursday, October 6th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €140.00 ($142.86) price target on Shop Apotheke Europe in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. Finally, Warburg Research set a €125.00 ($127.55) price target on Shop Apotheke Europe in a report on Wednesday, October 5th.

Get Shop Apotheke Europe alerts:

Shop Apotheke Europe Stock Down 0.6 %

SAE traded down €0.26 ($0.27) on Tuesday, reaching €40.11 ($40.93). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 77,564 shares. The stock has a market cap of $725.79 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.67. Shop Apotheke Europe has a 1 year low of €37.25 ($38.01) and a 1 year high of €165.70 ($169.08). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 71.29, a current ratio of 2.91 and a quick ratio of 2.36. The business’s 50 day moving average is €51.04 and its 200 day moving average is €74.57.

About Shop Apotheke Europe

Shop Apotheke Europe N.V. owns and operates online pharmacies in Germany, Austria, Switzerland, France, Belgium, Italy, and the Netherlands. It provides prescription medications, over-the-counter medications, and pharmacy-related beauty and personal care products, as well as food supplements. The company was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in Sevenum, the Netherlands.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Shop Apotheke Europe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shop Apotheke Europe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.