Siacoin Achieves Market Cap of $169.33 Million (SC)

Siacoin (SC) traded 1.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on October 25th. Siacoin has a market capitalization of $169.33 million and approximately $2.15 million worth of Siacoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Siacoin coin can now be bought for $0.0032 or 0.00000017 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Siacoin has traded 3.8% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19,297.93 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0600 or 0.00000311 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.07 or 0.00021108 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $52.50 or 0.00272025 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.51 or 0.00116629 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $143.94 or 0.00745907 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $108.69 or 0.00563214 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000758 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00005154 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $46.57 or 0.00241304 BTC.

Siacoin Profile

Siacoin (CRYPTO:SC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Blake2b hashing algorithm. It launched on June 1st, 2015. Siacoin’s total supply is 52,309,162,992 coins. The Reddit community for Siacoin is https://reddit.com/r/siacoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Siacoin’s official Twitter account is @skynetlabs and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Siacoin is sia.tech.

Siacoin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Sia is an actively developed decentralized storage platform. Users all over the world contribute disk storage from their computers to form a decentralized network.Anybody with siacoins can rent storage from hosts on Sia. This is accomplish via “smart” storage contracts stored on the Sia blockchain. The smart contract provides a payment to the host only after the host has kept the file for a given amount of time. If the host loses the file, the host does not get paid.The distrubuted nature of the Sia network enables many optimizations in latency, throughput, reliability, and security. The decentralized nature of the Sia network enables anyone with storage to get paid, lowering the barrier to entry and reducing the overall price of cloud storage.The Sia cryptocurrency is live! You can rent storage using siacoins and hosts providing storage to the network receive compensation in the form of siacoins. The storage platform itself is still in beta, and only uploads that are 500mb or less in size are supported by the wallet.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Siacoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Siacoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Siacoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

