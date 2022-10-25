Siacoin Achieves Market Cap of $169.33 Million (SC)

Siacoin (SC) traded 1.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on October 25th. Siacoin has a market capitalization of $169.33 million and approximately $2.15 million worth of Siacoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Siacoin coin can now be bought for $0.0032 or 0.00000017 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Siacoin has traded 3.8% lower against the U.S. dollar.
Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:
- Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19,297.93 or 1.00000000 BTC.
- Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0600 or 0.00000311 BTC.
- UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.07 or 0.00021108 BTC.
- Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $52.50 or 0.00272025 BTC.
- Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.51 or 0.00116629 BTC.
- Monero (XMR) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $143.94 or 0.00745907 BTC.
- Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $108.69 or 0.00563214 BTC.
- DEI (DEI) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000758 BTC.
- Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00005154 BTC.
- Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $46.57 or 0.00241304 BTC.
Siacoin Profile
Siacoin (CRYPTO:SC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Blake2b hashing algorithm. It launched on June 1st, 2015. Siacoin’s total supply is 52,309,162,992 coins. The Reddit community for Siacoin is https://reddit.com/r/siacoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Siacoin’s official Twitter account is @skynetlabs and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Siacoin is sia.tech.
Siacoin Coin Trading
It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Siacoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Siacoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Siacoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
