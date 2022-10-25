Sientra (NASDAQ:SIEN) Stock Rating Lowered by William Blair

Sientra (NASDAQ:SIEN – Get Rating) was downgraded by analysts at William Blair from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Lake Street Capital reduced their target price on Sientra from $8.00 to $2.00 in a research report on Friday, September 16th. Craig Hallum reduced their target price on Sientra to $2.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Sientra in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $5.88.

Get Sientra alerts:

Sientra Trading Down 11.6 %

Shares of Sientra stock opened at $0.26 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.98. The company has a market cap of $16.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.28 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.28. Sientra has a 1 year low of $0.24 and a 1 year high of $6.14.

Institutional Trading of Sientra

Sientra ( NASDAQ:SIEN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 11th. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $21.51 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.05 million. Sientra had a negative return on equity of 346.56% and a negative net margin of 68.28%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Sientra will post -1 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SIEN. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Sientra by 253.4% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,989,323 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,666,000 after buying an additional 1,426,343 shares in the last quarter. Archon Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Sientra in the first quarter worth about $2,160,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Sientra by 13.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,106,395 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $6,896,000 after purchasing an additional 364,180 shares during the period. First Eagle Investment Management LLC increased its position in Sientra by 93.4% in the first quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 490,809 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,090,000 after purchasing an additional 236,978 shares during the period. Finally, AWM Investment Company Inc. increased its position in Sientra by 9.3% in the second quarter. AWM Investment Company Inc. now owns 2,190,990 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,835,000 after purchasing an additional 187,006 shares during the period. 68.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Sientra

(Get Rating)

Sientra, Inc, a medical aesthetics company, develops and sells medical aesthetics products in the United States and internationally. It offers silicone gel breast implants for use in breast augmentation and breast reconstruction procedures; breast tissue expanders; and scar management products under the Sientra Round, Sientra Teardrop, AlloX2, Dermaspan, Softspan, and BIOCORNEUM brand names.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Sientra Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sientra and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.