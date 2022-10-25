Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc. Sells 154 Shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc. decreased its position in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) by 1.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,544 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 154 shares during the quarter. Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc.’s holdings in Chevron were worth $1,527,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP bought a new position in shares of Chevron during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Cordant Inc. bought a new position in shares of Chevron during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new position in shares of Chevron during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Orion Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Chevron by 85.0% during the 1st quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC now owns 222 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Chevron during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Institutional investors own 69.30% of the company’s stock.

Chevron Price Performance

Shares of CVX stock opened at $173.13 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $340.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.55, a P/E/G ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.12. Chevron Co. has a twelve month low of $110.73 and a twelve month high of $182.40. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $158.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $159.03.

Chevron Dividend Announcement

Chevron ( NYSE:CVX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 29th. The oil and gas company reported $5.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.02 by $0.80. The firm had revenue of $68.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $57.69 billion. Chevron had a return on equity of 19.73% and a net margin of 13.45%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 82.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.71 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Chevron Co. will post 18.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 19th were paid a dividend of $1.42 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 18th. This represents a $5.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.28%. Chevron’s payout ratio is 37.89%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CVX. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Chevron in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Raymond James upped their price objective on Chevron from $185.00 to $188.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Citigroup upped their price objective on Chevron from $150.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. Bank of America upped their price objective on Chevron from $178.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Chevron in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Chevron presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $169.75.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP James William Johnson sold 85,300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.01, for a total value of $13,990,053.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, EVP James William Johnson sold 85,300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.01, for a total value of $13,990,053.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Pierre R. Breber sold 22,500 shares of Chevron stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.39, for a total value of $3,631,275.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 7 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,129.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 141,732 shares of company stock valued at $23,024,499 over the last quarter. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Chevron

(Get Rating)

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy and chemicals operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

See Also

