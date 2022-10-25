Simply Good Foods (NASDAQ:SMPL) PT Raised to $35.00 at Morgan Stanley

Simply Good Foods (NASDAQ:SMPL – Get Rating) had its price objective raised by equities researchers at Morgan Stanley from $34.00 to $35.00 in a report released on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “equal weight” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target points to a potential downside of 8.40% from the stock’s previous close.

SMPL has been the subject of several other reports. Stephens reduced their target price on shares of Simply Good Foods from $45.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on Simply Good Foods from $49.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Simply Good Foods from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Simply Good Foods in a research report on Friday, July 8th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on Simply Good Foods from $44.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Simply Good Foods has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.44.

NASDAQ:SMPL traded up $0.38 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $38.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,387 shares, compared to its average volume of 760,530. Simply Good Foods has a 12-month low of $29.21 and a 12-month high of $45.77. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $31.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $35.83. The company has a current ratio of 3.44, a quick ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The stock has a market cap of $3.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.39 and a beta of 0.75.

Simply Good Foods ( NASDAQ:SMPL Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, October 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.09. Simply Good Foods had a return on equity of 11.40% and a net margin of 9.29%. The business had revenue of $274.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $260.81 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.29 EPS. Simply Good Foods’s revenue was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Simply Good Foods will post 1.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Simply Good Foods by 0.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,961,325 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $491,882,000 after purchasing an additional 60,072 shares during the period. Capital World Investors increased its stake in shares of Simply Good Foods by 8.4% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 5,770,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $218,990,000 after buying an additional 446,000 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of Simply Good Foods by 2.5% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,938,896 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $111,002,000 after buying an additional 71,355 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Simply Good Foods by 4.1% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,822,764 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $106,616,000 after buying an additional 110,522 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Simply Good Foods by 200.3% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,737,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $66,003,000 after buying an additional 1,158,956 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.05% of the company’s stock.

The Simply Good Foods Company operates as a consumer packaged food and beverage company in North America and internationally. The company develops, markets, and sells snacks and meal replacements. It offers protein bars, ready-to-drink shakes, sweet and salty snacks, cookies, pizza, protein chips, recipes, and confectionery products, as well as licensed frozen meals under the Atkins, Atkins Endulge, and Quest brand names.

